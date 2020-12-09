A tale of two Ithaca businesses struggling to get through the pandemic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small shop owners are feeling a fiery impact from the pandemic and they’re doing whatever they can to keep their doors open. In Tompkins County, two different businesses are feeling it well….differently.

Nestled in what is now a very empty Ithaca Commons, you’ll find Sunny Day’s of Ithaca Gift Shop. “I don’t know if, you know, a week from now we’ll have to shut down. Right now, today I’m ok,” said Deirdre Kurzweil, the shop owner.

Kurzweil is taking every safety precaution possible. Only two groups are allowed to peruse the store at a time. She’s also offering private off-hour shopping. No matter when customers come to the shop, they’ll have to wait in line outside and sanitize.

Kurzweil is counting on staying open so her holiday sales can push her through the winter. “It’s like 20 percent of my entire year’s sales are wrapped up in holiday shopping,” she said. Due to the nature of her business, Kurzweil will likely be ok, especially at a time when people are hunting for little local gifts.

However, just across the Commons, in Kurzweil’s eyesight, is a business with a different struggle.

The co-owner of Simeons, Dean Zervos says they lost their biggest month of business in May, which normally would have them booked for graduations. Now, the 10 p.m. cut off time mandated by the state is hurting them again. “It’s a little early we feel because if we have some 9 o’clock diners, they have an hour to eat,” said Zervos. “That’s a little ridiculous, that’s the government taking it too much, too far.” When customers come to Simeons and realize they only have an hour to eat, Zervos says it often deters them from sitting down.

He’s still trying to bounce back from the spring where he had to lay people off, and the two weeks they closed in August when he contracted COVID-19. “It’s going to be a long winter and we knew that going into this and we were planning for it. We’re ready to do anything but we prefer to stay open,” said Zervos.

Both businesses, though different, are counting on people supporting local.