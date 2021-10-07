A teen charged in stabbing during what police say was “chaotic” gathering Wednesday in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Wednesday afternoon gathering in the City of Syracuse has resulted in four arrests, a stabbing, and an injured officer, according to Syracuse Police.

SPD says officers responded to 1101 S. Geddes Street on a stabbing call. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman with a stab wound in her back. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. Police say the teen was taken to HillBrook Detention Center.

Also, arrested during what SPD describes as “chaotic scene with a large group” of people. A 27-year-old woman, and two men, aged 43 and 20 were all arrested during the incident.

Kiara Banner was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree for holding and knife and threatening the crowd which had gathered Wednesday afternoon.

Josiah James, 43, and Randall Clark, 20, were both arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, according to Syracuse PD.

All three were released on appearance tickets.

Syracuse Police say they responded with several police units on the scene and during the incident one police officer suffered a cut to the head when his head hit the ground.