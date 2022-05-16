SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A cold front is racing through New England and now it’s jacket time over the next day or two.

OVERNIGHT:

Much cooler air is temporarily moving into the region overnight into Tuesday in the wake of Monday afternoon’s cold front.

It’s breezy with clouds giving way to some clearing overnight. Lows drop into the 40s to near 50 overnight.

TUESDAY:

Much of Tuesday looks to be dry but come the late morning and afternoon there could be a passing shower or two, especially north of Syracuse.

Highs struggle to get to 60 Tuesday afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel even cooler, so you’ll want to be sure to have the jacket/fleece/hoodie when you are out and about.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure settles in from the west and helps clear the sky out Tuesday night and it’s a chilly night too with lows dropping into the upper 30s to mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY:

We should stay high and dry Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine fading behind more clouds later in the day. There’s a slight risk for a few showers towards sunset, or just thereafter Wednesday, but for the most part it looks like a good day.

Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 60s with less wind.

Not crazy about the cooler air? Don’t fret, because the summery feel returns by the end of the week. Stay tuned for details.