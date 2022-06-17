SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Enjoy some much quieter and more comfortable weather Friday and into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

While a few spotty showers popped up during the day in CNY, the best chance of a few scattered showers comes later in the evening with a reinforcing cold front due to swing through.

In the wake of the cold front the air is downright cool, almost chilly at times into Father’s Day weekend.

WEEKEND:

Have outdoor plans this weekend? You’ll want to be sure to dress appropriately because it won’t quite feel like summer (even though it’s technically the last official weekend of spring). The chill in the air may make it feel a little fall-like over the weekend.

You’ll want the sweatshirts and hoodies Saturday morning because we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s! It’ll be cloudy too, but the sun gradually makes its appearance as the afternoon goes on. There will be spots Saturday (mainly the hilltops) that may not even make it out of the 50s, while the rest of the region stay in the 60s for high. However, it’s still going to be blustery.

By Sunday we’ll warm it up a little bit more to the upper 60s to around 70. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant breeze this Father’s Day and Juneteenth!