SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)-

Syracuse hit 78 degrees Wednesday afternoon making it the warmest day so far in 2022 and also the warmest day in nearly six months!

The last time Syracuse reached 78 degrees was on October 15th 2021.

Most of Central New York reached into the 70s Wednesday. New York State Mesonet reporting sites in Ontario, Wolcott and Oswego all reported a high of 79 degrees!

The average first 80 degree day in Syracuse comes on April 27th.

Temperatures reach close to 70 again Thursday before a cool down for the weekend. check out the latest fore by clicking here.