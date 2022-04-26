SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After feeling the first 80-degree day in Syracuse Monday, showers bring about big changes for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY OVERNIGHT:

Even chillier air blows into CNY Tuesday night into Wednesday as another reinforcing cold front swings through with rain showers changing to snow showers/flurries overnight. Lows drop into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Behind this front we are chilly Wednesday with scattered snow showers, especially during the morning, that may mix with a little rain and graupel at times across the lower terrain. Thankfully, little to no snow accumulation is expected across CNY Wednesday. Temperatures are above freezing and the ground is warm after our taste of Summer the last few days.

We should see at least a little sun at times Wednesday afternoon but that wouldn’t do much to warm us. Wednesday is the coolest day of the week with highs only in the mid-40s at best. Some higher elevations may struggle to get past 40 degrees!

THURSDAY:

By Thursday we do shake the clouds as drier air and high pressure builds in. Expected any early morning clouds to quickly give way to sunshine.

Unfortunately, there is likely going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind northwest wind with us that gust past 30 mph at times. Even though we think temperatures will make it into the upper 40s, it will feel like it is in the 30s through much of the afternoon.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND:

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather through at least Sunday so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend. After Friday, the breeze should start to come down as well.