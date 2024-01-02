SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Milder air is with us now but for how long? Also, any snow coming anytime soon? Find out below…

Quiet for most through Wednesday in CNY

Thanks to high pressure building in from the west, most of CNY stays dry through Wednesday.

Late tonight into Wednesday a bit of lake effect mainly snow is expected mainly north of Syracuse, especially in and around the Tug Hill. Up to 1-3″ of new snowfall is possible Wednesday around the Tug Hill, while just a coating to an inch of snow is possible for the lower terrain east of Lake Ontario.

By Thursday morning, a stronger cold front is expected to swing through the area. This results in more widespread snow showers and isolated snow squalls late Wednesday night through the Thursday morning commute which may produces slick spots for some to start Thursday.

Most of CNY picks up nothing more than a coating to an inch or two late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, while 3+ inches is expected around the Tug Hill. Because of those higher totals, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties east of Lake Ontario. This is centered on the Tug Hill Plateau so places like Oswego, Fulton and Watertown will NOT see more than 3″ of snow.

A little warm up into the midweek…

Temperatures made it well into the 30s despite the lack of sunshine Tuesday across CNY and should do the same basically on Wednesday too. A steady breeze makes it feel a little chillier than it’ll be, but not bad, especially for January!

After being relatively mild through the middle of the week it turns colder and blustery Thursday, low 30s, and stays seasonably chilly Friday with some sun returning to end the week.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.