A tree-mendous gift for the animals, Wild Animal Park urging you to donate after the holiday

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Looking to make good use of your Christmas tree after the holidays? The Wild Animal Park is looking for donations.

The trees are used for animal enrichment and can be dropped off at the park’s admission building on 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango.

In a Facebook post, the park stated their camel Carter has already enjoyed one generous donation; busy throwing it around and sitting on it.

In addition to being fun for the animals, for some like goats, the conifers even hold some nutritional value.

The trees should be clear of any ornaments, tinsel, lights, and other decorations.



Christmas trees can also be dropped at OCRRA’s Amboy and Jamesillve sites after the New York. They are respectively located at 6296 Airport Road, Camillus and 4370 Route 91, Jamesville.

Some towns and villages also offer tree pickups in the Spring. You’re asked to check before dumping.