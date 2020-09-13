A very different game day at one Syracuse bar

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Though the season opener for SU football brought a loss this year, it also brought people back to the bars on game day. But in the age of COVID-19, it was a very different scene at Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub than the usual crowds.

“Marriott Syracuse Downtown is actually a cornerstone for Syracuse sports in general, we feel,” said Rudy Fernandez, the food and beverage director at the hotel which holds Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub.

Many fans also agree with Fernandez. Last year, they averaged about 300 people before games, as shuttles would take them straight to the Dome. But with fans not allowed to sit in the bleachers, and the general slow-down in the city of Syracuse, it’s a tougher draw for bars like Shaughnessy’s.

“We want to make sure to offer games and have them come to an environment that’s safe, clean, and also have a good time and enjoy sports,” Fernandez said.

The pub is open and it’s following the guidelines from the State Health Department, which means less seating in the bar and restaurant areas, Plexiglas between booths, masks, social distancing and continuous sanitation.

“Right now our biggest focus is that we get a little bit of a normal life for everyone.“ Rudy Fernandez

Food and Beverage Director, Mariott Syracuse Downtown

They’re hoping for more customers as the season progresses with students coming back to campus, and they want to be there for the community.

“We want to have the same atmosphere together. We normally have hundreds people before games, and the environment would be great,” Fernandez said. “But now we really are, even with our associates, making sure everyone is having a good time with the game.”

Syracuse Football is scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, September 19 when they travel to the University of Pittsburgh.