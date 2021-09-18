A victory for Syracuse Orange both on and off the field as more fans mask-up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Syracuse Orange redeemed themselves in more ways than one Saturday as they faced off against the UAlbany Great Dane’s in their second home game of the season.

More fans complied with the masking requirement this time around and ushers helped to enforce the mandate by carrying paddles with the rules on them and asking people to put their masks on when they weren’t actively eating or drinking.

“There was a lot of people wearing masks, the ushers were warning people if they didn’t have them on while they were, you know, not drinking and eating so it was a lot better,” season ticket holder Bruce Evans said.

It appears @SyracuseU fans redeemed themselves today as so many more masked up inside the Dome.



These additional reminders were coupled with more signage inside and outside of the Dome, plus frequent reminders over the PA system. The University implemented these new measures to increase the number of fans who complied with the masking requirement from the first home game.

Fans couldn’t be happier to be back cheering on the SU Orange, even from behind their masks.

“You know, being out of the house and coming to the Dome for the first time, it feels awesome, ” Edwardo Jofre said.

A victory both on and off the field.