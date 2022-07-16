SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but does it last into the weekend? Details are below…

Will the weather stay cooperative for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

SATURDAY:

Saturday starts with a good deal of high clouds courtesy of a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft moving through Central New York. This means our sunshine in the morning is filtered at times. By midday those clouds thin, and we warm into the mid-80s. That warming, however, will lead a few isolated showers south and east of Syracuse.

SUNDAY:

We continue to warm for the end of the weekend. With a good deal of sunshine, we may get up to near 90 on Sunday. As humidity levels increase there could be a spotty storm towards sunset.

As we enter the warmest time of the year across CNY climatologically speaking, a more typical mid-summer heat and humidity is expected to be around into much of next week across the area.

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure and frontal system moves through Central New York Monday. With dew points coming up, this system will have plenty of moisture to work with. Showers and storms are likely to start the week and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

With parts pf the region now in “Abnormally Dry” conditions, any widespread rainfall to start the week would be beneficial. Here in Syracuse, we are almost an inch below normal for the month of July.