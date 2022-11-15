SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It’s quiet now, but turns a bit sloppy with wintry precipitation expected later tonight into the start of Wednesday. Details are below…

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The next weather maker headed our way for late tonight and Wednesday as we watch a couple areas of low pressure, one tracking into the Great Lakes to the west of CNY and another low headed toward the East Coast.

The snow should arrive between 7 pm and 10 pm in the Syracuse area but warm air arriving aloft will change snow to sleet after 2 or 3 in the morning, perhaps even some freezing. This limits accumulations of snow to 2 inches or less in most of Central New York tonight.

The key to this part of the forecast is how quickly the area of low pressure near the coast can strengthen. If that strengthening happens fast enough tonight, more wet snow ends up falling with the potential over higher elevations for 4 inches or more by lunch time Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute could be a sloppy/slick one, especially across the higher terrain. Stay tuned for updates on this tricky part of the forecast.

Any snow/mix/rain should taper to a few scattered showers by Wednesday afternoon with highs warming into the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night starts off with just a few scattered rain and snow showers around, but after midnight as the air grows a bit colder and winds align better out of the west-northwest a band of lake snow is expected to develop somewhere southeast of Lake Ontario.

Right now, we are thinking the band of moderate to heavy lake snow most likely sets up across far Northern Cayuga, South-Central Oswego, Oneida and possibly far Northern Onondaga counties late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday. This could make for a rough Thursday morning commute in these areas just off to the north of Syracuse. Significant snow accumulations are expected in the most persistent snows late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Late Thursday morning and afternoon the band of heavier snow weakens and breaks up as it possibly slides south through the Syracuse area thanks to a trough passing through. Little to no snow accumulation is expected outside the heavier lake snow Thursday morning, including in Syracuse.

Highs warm to around 40 Thursday afternoon, but a gusty west-northwest wind over 20 mph at times will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.

LATE WEEK:

Once that system departs, models are also pointing towards a continued pattern of brisk winds and lake effect snow. After the band of lake snow just north of Syracuse late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we expect the air to turn colder and winds to become more southwesterly later Thursday night into Friday. This will push a band of moderate to heavy snow north of most of CNY up to around the Watertown area to end the week.

Meanwhile, we do think occasional snow showers and a few squalls will impact CNY, including Syracuse and the Finger Lakes areas compliments of Lake Erie. We don’t anticipate anything more than a coating to an inch or so on Friday from Lake Erie, but visibility could be greatly reduced at times in any squalls that pass by.

The most significant accumulations of lake snow, 1 to 2 feet or more, are expected to be across Jefferson County, Watertown area and near Buffalo in WNY Thursday night through Friday and continuing at times right into the weekend. Travel in these areas is expected to be difficult, if not impossible late in the week so plan accordingly if you have any plans near Watertown or Buffalo at this time.

Welcome back true Central New York November weather!