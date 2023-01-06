SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a Spring-like start to 2023 Winter tries to sneak back leading into the start of the weekend. Details are below…

Is winter actually returning to Central New York?

Winter weather has been on hiatus for more than a week but will make a brief reappearance in Central New York over the next 24 hours.

Starting Friday night there will be some lake effect snow showers to deal with to start the weekend.

The snow showers start north of Syracuse this evening but drop into the Syracuse area where they remain through the first part of the day Saturday.

A coating to a couple inches of snow are possible Friday night into Saturday with the highest totals over the higher terrain. Even the Syracuse area could see an inch or so of snow by Noon Saturday, our first snowfall of 2023.

The lake effect falls apart midday Saturday as the air aloft begins to warm but it remains cloudy the rest of the day.

Ok, it feels more like winter but could we get some sun, please?

Since you asked nicely, yes.

High pressure is starting to build in from the north Saturday night. There is some low-level moisture trapped early Sunday morning causing a cloudy start but those should burn off and we end up with mainly sunny skies.

With the sun it is a seasonable end to the weekend with mid-30s.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term.