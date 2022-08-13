BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- In March 2021, a fire broke out at A1 Grocery and Halal that destroyed the building, deeming it a loss. However, that didn’t discourage owner Ammaar Ansari and his family from finding the perseverance to begin rebuilding. After months of hard work and dedication, in August of 2021, the building reopened, and now the family is celebrating the one-year reopening on August 16.

“We’ve been so grateful for the support from the community in the last 18 months,” said Ansari. “It’s been difficult, but we love where we’ve come from and where we are now.”

After the fire, the community began gathering donations for the small shop and A1 started a GoFundMe where generous donations began pouring in from there as well.

With the store being the only store with a multi-cultural selection of goods within the area, the shop quickly became a staple of the community.

“The support from the community was so special and helpful,” Ansari says. “The donations were amazing, but just having the community’s support impacted us and led to our reopening.”

A1 and Halal Meat offers a variety of products from Middle Eastern and South Asian countries. They carry over 3,000 different products and have an assortment of Halal meats.

You can visit the store between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. and the location of the store is 59 Main St., Binghamton, NY 13905