AAA: Average prices of gas in NY, US remain unchanged for 2 weeks

(WIVB) — For two weeks, AAA says the average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, hasn’t changed.

Nationally, the average has been sitting at $2.18, while New York’s is still $2.26. One year ago, those prices were $2.66 and $2.85, respectively.

Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Batavia are all seeing lower prices than they did last week.

  • Batavia – $2.22 (down two cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.18 (down two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.18 (no change since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.22 (down one cent since last week)
  • Rome – $2.30 (up one cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.18 (down one cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.28 (no change cent since last week)

If the demand for gas keeps dropping, prices could keep getting lower, too.

