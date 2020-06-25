AAA: Hitting the road most popular way to get around in COVID-19 summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The family car, SUV, minivan, or pickup truck is the preferred method for Americans planning any summer vacation travel this year.

In a report issued Thursday, the American Automobile Association forecasted that Americans would take 683 million automobile trips between July 1 and September 30 of this year.

That’s about a 3.3% dip from last year.

AAA found that the outlook for summer travel by any other method looks pretty bleak.

Airline trips are expected to amount to about 15.1 million trips, down 73.9% from a year ago.

And the news is even bleaker for rail, cruise lines and bus trips down to just 9.3 million trips, an 85.5% decrease from last year.

Many cruise lines have suspended trips through at least August.

AAA says before the pandemic hit, it had expected a 3.6% increase in summer travel, instead, when you add up all forms of transportation AAA says summer travel is expected to be down 14.6%.

AAA says it has noticed an increase in hotel and rental car bookings since April, but air travel has been slower to recover.

In a news release Thursday AAA reports an increase in trips booked “48 hours to 7 days before departure – a sign that people are arranging last-minute trips – is significantly higher than normal.”

AAA also advised travelers to check in advance about their destinations because some national parks and other attractions have capacity limits.