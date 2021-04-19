AAA hosts Great Battery Roundup, collecting old batteries for recycling

(WSYR-TV) — In honor of Earth Day, AAA is hosting a Great Battery Roundup, encouraging motorists to recycle old automotive or marine lead-acid batteries so they can be made into new batteries.
AAA has several local sites where residents can bring their old batteries.
AAA Central New York Fleet Operations
6601 Towpath Rd., East Syracuse
Chandler Automotive
6745 Route 31, Cicero
Charlie’s Towing & Repair
1941 Elmira Rd, Newfield
Harry’s Tire
142 Grant Ave, Auburn
Any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM battery will be accepted, which includes car, boat, and RV batteries. Lithium batteries are not eligible.
Drop-off hours are Wednesday, April 21 through Saturday, April 24. Weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday collections will be made from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to AAA, each year roughly 97% of vehicle batteries are recycled but the remaining 3% adds up to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid. If these are released into the environment, they can create health and safety hazards for humans and animals and can be potential fire hazards as well.
Find some battery facts provided by AAA below.
Did you know? Batteries are hazardous.
- Lead-acid batteries are considered hazardous material. Anyone handling a battery should wear protective eyewear and gloves. Proper handling prevents injuries. Because they can leak and emit hydrogen gas, batteries should not be exposed to an open flame.
- If improperly stored, a battery may leak, causing sulfuric acid burns and even explosions. Dumping an old battery can also hurt your pocketbook. Many states hand out tough fines and jail time for discarding lead-acid batteries anywhere other than an authorized collection or recycling center.
Batteries are a recycling success story.
- An automotive battery contains about 21 pounds of lead, three pounds of plastic and one gallon of sulfuric acid. When a spent battery is recycled, lead is re-smelted into new battery plates, acid is neutralized and reclaimed and plastic is used to make new battery cases.
- The lead-acid battery industry was an early innovator of “closed loop” recycling and remains a leader in this efficient, economical process. This process reclaims materials from spent batteries and uses them in the production of new units.
- Lead costs are on the rise, so recycling spent batteries not only protects the environment but also reclaims valuable lead and plastic for manufacturing, saving energy and money on raw materials.