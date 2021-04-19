AAA hosts Great Battery Roundup, collecting old batteries for recycling

(WSYR-TV) — In honor of Earth Day, AAA is hosting a Great Battery Roundup, encouraging motorists to recycle old automotive or marine lead-acid batteries so they can be made into new batteries.

AAA has several local sites where residents can bring their old batteries.

AAA Central New York Fleet Operations 6601 Towpath Rd., East Syracuse Chandler Automotive 6745 Route 31, Cicero

Charlie’s Towing & Repair 1941 Elmira Rd, Newfield Harry’s Tire 142 Grant Ave, Auburn

Any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM battery will be accepted, which includes car, boat, and RV batteries. Lithium batteries are not eligible.

Drop-off hours are Wednesday, April 21 through Saturday, April 24. Weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday collections will be made from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to AAA, each year roughly 97% of vehicle batteries are recycled but the remaining 3% adds up to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid. If these are released into the environment, they can create health and safety hazards for humans and animals and can be potential fire hazards as well.

Find some battery facts provided by AAA below.

Did you know? Batteries are hazardous.

Lead-acid batteries are considered hazardous material. Anyone handling a battery should wear protective eyewear and gloves. Proper handling prevents injuries. Because they can leak and emit hydrogen gas, batteries should not be exposed to an open flame.

If improperly stored, a battery may leak, causing sulfuric acid burns and even explosions. Dumping an old battery can also hurt your pocketbook. Many states hand out tough fines and jail time for discarding lead-acid batteries anywhere other than an authorized collection or recycling center.

Batteries are a recycling success story.