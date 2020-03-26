AAA: If you’re stuck at home, you might want to start your car to make sure the battery’s good

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, many cars are sitting in driveways and parking spaces for days on end without being driven.

For some drivers, this results in a dead battery, which is the last thing motorists want when they attempt to head out for groceries and other essential services, not to mention needing the vehicle for an emergency.

AAA is reminding motorists, who are working from home and practicing social distancing, to regularly go out and start their vehicles, and to take a ride around the neighborhood to keep the battery in good working condition.

AAA is deemed an essential service, so our technicians can conduct battery testing right in the driveways of motorists with mobile battery trucks.

Motorists should be aware of signs that show a car’s battery is nearing the end of its life. Here are some things to look out for:

Vehicle cranks slowly when trying to start

Grinding, clicking or buzzing when the ignition is turned on

Vehicle has stalled

Headlights dim when idling, but brighten when the driver revs the engine

Battery is more than three years old

Motorists should be aware – if their car starts properly, but hasn’t been driven in a while, they should drive it every couple of days to make sure the battery is charged.