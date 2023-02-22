BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we prepare for another round of winter weather here in Western New York, News 4 spoke to AAA ahead of the storm about how their company is preparing

“We know that it may not result in a lot of volume increase but the time to take us to get to places is going to be greatly increased. We travel the same roads that everybody else does,” said Dan Fisher, Dispatch Manager, AAA of WNY & CNY.

Fisher said Wake Up that they have more extra hands scheduled than a usual Thursday and have more crews on standby if needed. They are expecting that it will take their crews more time to help people if the roads are slick.

Fisher advises drivers to give themselves extra time if they do venture out on the roads during the storm, and to make sure their car is ready for the conditions.

“It’s not too late,” Fisher said. “Check your tires, that’s the most important thing when you’re driving in any inclement weather is making sure thing that touches the road is in tip-top shape.”

He encourages drivers to make sure to check the tread and air pressure on their tires before they head out. You can also make sure your tires are good to go by using a coin, demonstrated by Fisher in the video below:

When you get behind the wheel during slippery conditions, AAA has some winter weather driving tips to remember, including making sure to give yourself some space between your car and other vehicles, always keeping at least a half of tank of gas in your car, and never slam on your brakes.

“You want to apply a steady pressure to your brakes,” said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations for AAA WNY & CNY. “If you do need to stop and turn, you want to apply the brakes and then turn the wheel, a lot of people want to slam on the brakes and then turn and then you’ll start spinning out.”

We also spoke to Mike Formanowicz, a Driving Training Manager with AAA, on how to drive on slippery roads. He told us about ‘threshold braking’ and how it’s important during slippery conditions. To learn more, watch the video below:

For more information and driving tips, read AAA’s winter driving tip list here.