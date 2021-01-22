AAA Roadside service tech honored for heroism

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — AAA roadside service technician Scott Swank was honored by the organization Friday for his role in pulling two people from a burning car in Syracuse last month.

The American Automobile Association of Western and Central New York says Swank was sitting in his AAA vehicle in Syracuse on December 26 waiting for the next service call when he saw a speeding car crash and burst into flames. The AAA says Swank sprang into action to try and free the two people trapped in the burning vehicle.

“He and other witnesses worked to free two people from the burning vehicle,” explained AAA Western and Central New York President and CEO Tony Spada. “Scott ran back to his truck to grab a tool he uses to remove tires – he used it to smash open the driver’s side window. He then used his own personal pocket knife to cut the driver’s seat belt.”

Swank is a volunteer firefighter in Phoenix, but as AAA officials pointed put, he did not have his protective fire gear on or the assistance of other trained firefighters.

AAA Roadside Service Technician Scott Swank honored for his role in pulling two people from a burning car. AAA provided photo.

“I’m told that your boots were melted and your Carhartt overalls were burned following the incident. A news report said your beard was even scorched,” explained Louis DiPalma President of the AAA’s regional Board of Directors. “Those are vivid examples of the way in which you risked your life to help others in a life-threatening situation.”

One of the two people in the vehicle survived, and the other later died.

AAA says from now on all roadside assistance vehicles will have a tool that can smash windows and cut seatbelts.

For his actions, the AAA is donating $1,000 to a fire department of Swank’s choice and presented him with a gift certificate for Turning Stone.