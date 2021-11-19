AAA says increased prices at the pump aren’t stopping people from travelling for Thanksgiving

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- AAA in Dewitt says more people will be travelling for Thanksgiving this year compared to 2020.

Mario Fidler and Reilly Callahan made a lifechanging decision in October and they’re excited to share the news with their family. “We’re celebrating our engagement. I got engaged a month ago on a cruise actually,” said Callahan.

Fidler said the gas prices are a little high. “I wish that they weren’t going up as much as they were, but you know it is what it is and it’s kind of out of our hands.”

Representatives with AAA say many people aren’t letting the prices at the pump interfere with their holiday. “We don’t see that people aren’t going to drive because the gas is more, they’re just really excited to be able to get together with family,” said Geri Vanalstine, International Travel Consultant for AAA. She also said airports will be busy.

Callahan said you can’t put a price on time with family. “The price is just a set back and there’s so many other things to worry about and the price is just not enough to keep us away from them.”

Vanalstine recommends residents fill up their tanks and map out where they’ll stop to get gas. She also says to keep an eye on the weather