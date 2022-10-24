SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Halloween falls upon us, kids will be strolling the streets to receive their tasty treats. As always, drivers should be extra cautious of children.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

AAA provided tips for parents, trick-or-treaters, and motorists ahead of Halloween night.

Motorists

Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals. Drive at least five miles per hour below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs. In dark costumes, they’ll be harder to see at night.

Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.

Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.

Turn on your headlights to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.

Broaden your scanning by looking for children left and right in yards and front porches.

Never drink and drive – plan ahead with a designated driver or ride-sharing.

Pedestrians

Ensure an adult or older, responsible youth is available to supervise children under age 12.

Plan and discuss the route your trick-or-treaters will follow.

Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.

Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and never to enter a stranger’s home or garage.

Establish a time for children to return home.

Tell children not to eat any treats until they get home.

Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.

Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and visible with reflective material.

Trick-or-Treaters

Be bright at night – wear reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets to improve visibility to motorists and others.

Wear disguises that don’t obstruct vision and avoid facemasks. Instead, use nontoxic face paint. Also, watch the length of billowy costumes to help avoid tripping.

Ensure any props are flexible and blunt-tipped to avoid injury from tripping or horseplay.

Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries, and place it face down in the treat bucket to free up one hand. Never shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in the streets if possible.

If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.

Cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.

Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.

Tell your parents where you are going.

AAA also warns motorists that safety is the number one priority during the holiday, but drivers should be weary of the pranks that come with Halloween. Kids are notorious for egging cars, T-Ping homes, and other mischievous things, so AAA is urging drivers to be alert when parking their cars and be sure to lock them.