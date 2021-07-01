AAA warns of heavy traffic for 4th of July weekend, recommends planning ahead

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
traffic

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Millions of Americans are expected to pack up their cars and hit the highway starting Thursday, July 1 for the holiday weekend. 

AAA warns that certain times of the day will be busier than others. I-81 was packed as of Thursday afternoon, and experts say roads will be at their busiest around midday.

This will go on through Friday and Monday, with high peak times between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. AAA recommends planning your route ahead of time, and taking your time driving. 

Distracted driving is also a major concern.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area