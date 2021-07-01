AAA warns of heavy traffic for 4th of July weekend, recommends planning ahead

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Millions of Americans are expected to pack up their cars and hit the highway starting Thursday, July 1 for the holiday weekend.

AAA warns that certain times of the day will be busier than others. I-81 was packed as of Thursday afternoon, and experts say roads will be at their busiest around midday.

This will go on through Friday and Monday, with high peak times between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. AAA recommends planning your route ahead of time, and taking your time driving.

Distracted driving is also a major concern.