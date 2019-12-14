AARP warns of holiday scams

(WSYR-TV) — AARP wants you to be aware of scams this holiday season.
Scammers know that, this time of year, people are more focused on the spirit of the holidays than on what’s happening with their pocketbook.
AARP conducted a survey of 2,842 U.S. adults ages 18 and older to understand their experience with a variety of scams that are common around the holidays. The study explored experiences with purchasing gift cards, shipping and receiving packages, and charitable giving. In addition, the survey tested the knowledge of adults about several specific scams.
To learn more, click here.
