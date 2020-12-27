Abandoned, energetic cat ready to unite with forever family: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Macy, a short-hair cat from the CNY Cat Coalition.

Macy is a sweet, medium-sized, tortoiseshell cat who was found out in the cold, living underneath someone’s deck.

Having been on her own for quite some time, she was underweight and fending for herself, which is something she does not miss.

Macy was thought to be around two-years-old when she was found, but still has a ton of kitten-like energy. Being at the shelter, she’s put on some much needed weight and is ready for a home of her own.

She loves her toys and catnip and is very talkative to anyone she meets. She’ll start purring up a storm whenever you walk in the room.

Macy has been spayed and is up-to-date on all of her shots. The CNY Cat Coalition says she would do fine as an only pet, but do add that a calm feline or canine sibling could also work well.

