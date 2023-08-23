SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can dance, you can jive and have the time of your life seeing The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA at the Landmark Theatre in October!

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is a leading ABBA tribute band that will be making a stop in Syracuse on its fall tour, on October 5, at the Landmark Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday Aug. 25, at 10 a.m.

“The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see it with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits,” stated the Landmark Theatre.

Courtesy of the Landmark Theatre

The ABBA tribute band plays top hits from ABBA including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”

According to reviews of the tribute band, the group is a “wonderfully talented group,” “worth every penny and super entertaining,” and “the group does an admirable job of giving tribute to and duplicating the sound of the originals.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Landmark Theatre box office or online at Ticketmaster.

Those who have access to the Live Nation presale can buy their tickets on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m. and have until Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10:00 p.m. to do so.

The general public sale will begin Friday, Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.