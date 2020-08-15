Abbott Farms kicks off blueberry season

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You didn’t have to take your mask off to smell the blueberries in Baldwinsville. Abbott Farms kicked off the blueberry season on Saturday.
Saturday was the first day of the weekend-long festival. It’s filled with a kid zone, hard cider, food, 10 acres to pick through, and two new baby goats, named Charlie and Holly.
The farm owner says they’re excited to welcome people back, so long as visitors are following the safety protocols.
“We just want the farm to be a blessing to them where they can be outdoors safely and have some family time and make some memories,” said Alice Abbott.
The farm is also hosting a 4K run for suicide prevention on Sunday.
If you missed out on Saturday, you can pick berries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You are asked to pre-register online for the festival.
