(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13.



Photos courtesy of Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse

“We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”

The owners say that they will be open as usual from 1-9 p.m. daily and will keep their customers updated if replacing the doors and windows will impact their hours.

They also encourage their customers to be cautious in the store and parking lot in case there is still glass around.

