SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University announced David Muir, a Syracuse native and anchor of “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” will address Syracuse University’s graduating class of 2022 during their commencement ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Muir’s career started at WTVH, where he started interning at 14-years-old. He also spent time as a reporter at WCVB-TV in Boston before joining ABC in 2003.

In addition to “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” Muir also co-anchors ABC’s “20/20.” Syracuse University shares that he has a career of headlining exclusive interviews and on scene reporting from global hotspots.

“It is a true honor to come home to celebrate the Class of 2022 at Syracuse University,” said Muir. “They are the next generation of thinkers, changemakers and leaders who will guide us through the challenges and triumphs that lie ahead. These graduates have already proven their strength, and their ability to persevere even in these times.”

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud says that the school is privileged to have David speak at this year’s commencement.

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir airs at 6:30pm on NewsChannel 9.