ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR/ABC News) — Two people were killed and five others injured when an SUV hit a car and a group of pedestrians outside the Kodak Center early Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC News Monday night the driver of the SUV is from Syracuse and drove his own vehicle to the Syracuse airport, where he rented the extra-large SUV.

ABC News is also reporting that a law enforcement source tells ABC News that the investigation is being led by the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Authorities do not yet know if this was a case of terrorism, but they are investigating it that way until they can determine what happened and why, the source said.

People were leaving a concert at the Kodak Center on West Ridge Road around 1:00 a.m. when a Ford Expedition crashed into a Mitsubishi Outlander that was exiting a nearby parking lot, investigators said. The crash pushed the vehicles through a group of pedestrians and into two other cars, and started a fire that took nearly an hour to put out.

Two people in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver was hospitalized with what police said were not life-threatening injuries. Three pedestrians were also injured, one of whom was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the Expedition was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews found at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the Expedition after the fire was put out, police said Monday. The RPD Bomb Squad and Joint Arson Task Force were called to the scene to investigate further. The FBI is also assisting with the investigation into the cause of the crash.

“We know there are many questions related to this investigation and we ask for patience as we continue to seek the answers to those questions and to determine exactly led to this tragedy,” police said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Full release from Rochester police:

Early this morning, the Rochester community suffered another tragedy as two people were killed and two more are fighting for their life as a result of a motor vehicle collision on West Ridge Road.

At approximately 12:50am, Officers were assigned to the Kodak Center for a concert with approximately 1,000 people. As the concert let out, we had two Rochester Police Department Officers assisting with crossing pedestrians at the crosswalk in front of the location. Just before the crosswalk, an eastbound Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander that was exiting the nearby parking lot. The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk, and into two other vehicles. There was a large fire associated with the crash that took the Rochester Fire Department almost one hour to extinguish.

As a result of the collision, two of the occupants in the Mitsubishi Outlander were killed and the driver was transported to Rochester General Hospital in non-life threatening condition. Numerous pedestrians, including a Rochester Police Department Officer, were nearly struck by the vehicles. Three pedestrians were struck and transported to Strong Hospital; one of them is currently in life-threatening condition and the other two are in non-life threatening condition. Additionally, the driver of the Ford Expedition is currently at Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Once the fire was extinguished, First Responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle. Based upon the danger level associated with these, the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad and the Joint Arson Task Force responded to the scene. As the investigation moves forward, we ask anyone with information to call 911. We are continuing to work with our federal partners, including the FBI, to learn exactly what led to this crash.