SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anthony Anderson was on Twitter showing his support to Onondaga Community College students for the spring semester.

We’re rooting for you Lazers ⚡️⚡️⚡️ And so is @anthonyanderson from @blackishabc Start this semester strong 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/39sf2NzT0b — OCC (@OnondagaCC) February 10, 2021

Anderson is a star in the ABC sitcom Blackish which can be seen Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

According to the academic calendar at OCC, classes began for the spring semester February 1.