SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hundreds of abortion rights advocates took to the streets Friday afternoon in Syracuse to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that guaranteed a women’s constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.

Among the protestors was Onondaga County Legislator Mary Kuhn who remembers fighting on the frontlines in the early 70s for these same rights that have now been ripped away.

“I can’t believe I’m back here again, that we’re going backward,” she said. “It’s a gut punch, that’s what today is for me, it’s a gut punch.”

The justice’s 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a decision many Americans were preparing for after the court’s draft majority opinion was leaked last month, but it didn’t make it any easier.

“For a long time people thought it was settled and they’ve been slowly chipping away at it for years and now there’s no protection left on the federal level.” Sarah Young, Women’s March Syracuse Organizer

While the right to an abortion is still legal in New York State, abortion advocates fear the justices won’t stop there. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that he believes cases that granted rights to contraceptives and marriage equality were wrong too.

“It’s a very narrow and blinkered approach to constitutional rights that clearly we don’t know how it will play out in the coming years, but it clearly has implications for other rights aside abortion,” Syracuse University Supreme Court expert Thomas Keck said.

“It is time for solidarity and it’s time for marshaling our rage, our anger into action, it’s time for action.” Mary Kuhn, Onondaga County Legislator

Demonstrators passed out postcards at the Women’s March Syracuse Friday afternoon to encourage people to call their elected officials to make their voices heard and show up and vote during the midterm elections.