(WSYR-TV) — The ACC released a statement on Tuesday regarding the upcoming fall sports season.
This statement was released shortly after the Big Ten postponed football for the fall season and the Pac-12 canceled all sports for the fall season until January 1, which includes basketball.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- House passes bill to establish Latino museum on the National Mall
- Sisters from LaFayette beg people to take COVID-19 seriously as 4th sister fights virus in ICU
- President Trump, Ivanka made donations to Harris’ campaign in 2014
- Interim Commissioner of Education in New York State selected
- ACC releases statement after Big Ten, Pac-12 decisions on fall sports
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App