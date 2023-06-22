TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last night, June 21, around 9:55 p.m., according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Steven LaFleur allegedly got behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.

LaFleur ended up hitting two cars that were off to the side, on the shoulder of the road on Route 11, near the I-81 North ramp in Tully.

One of the vehicles was disabled and the other was trying to help that driver.

72-year-old George Frary was hit and is in serious condition, he has been taken to Upstate Hospital. 49-year-old Jeremy Frary and 68-year-old Melody-Frary both have minor injuries from the incident.

LaFleur was charged with Driving with Ability Impaired by Drugs.