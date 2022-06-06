BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- ACR Health had their 30th Annual AIDS walk/run 5K on Sunday.

The event was held at Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville.

It brings the community together to raise awareness and to act in the fight against AIDS and HIV.

It’s been two years since they’ve been able to have the event due to COVID. The executive director says, she likes seeing everyone back in-person. “Everybody’s excited to be able to see each other, to be here in person, to be able to have the opportunity to connect, to have a sense of belonging, and in our particular case to really join in and celebrate because June 5th has a significance, it’s long term survivors day for persons with HIV and AIDS,” said Lisa Alford.

This event raised over $52,000.