ACR Health Hosts International Overdose Awareness Event Online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

August 31st is known as national overdose awareness day. It’s a day to not only educate but help reduce the stigma of drug related deaths too.

Globally, groups will come together in honor of the day and locally, ACR Health wants the community to know that they’re here to help. A community forum, candle lighting and a moment of silence will all be part of the day’s events. Following the event, ACR Health will also host a narcan training session.

Join ACR Health today at 12:45pm online for national overdose awareness day. The event is free to attend. To learn more visit ACRHealth.org.

