SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ACR Health is hosting a remembrance vigil and art show in Syracuse on Sunday, November 20, to help raise public awareness of hate crimes against transgender people.

The vigil and art show will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the University Methodist Church on 1085 East Genesee Street. ACR Health will be joined by The Q Center at ACR Health, Black Cuse Pride, CNY Pride of Central New York, Sage Upstate and the University United Methodist Church. Refreshments will be provided.

ACR Health is inviting those who want to come to the vigil and art show to join them in the Transgender Day of Remembrance to publicly mourn and honor the lives of transgender people who might have otherwise be forgotten.

In recent years, the hate crimes against transgender people have only increased. The most recent data from the United States Department of Justice and the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program shows that the number of hate crimes that had gender identity bias motivation increased from 198 in 2019 to 266 in 2020.

“Through the vigil, we express love and respect in the face of national indifference and hatred. Day of Remembrance gives transgender people and their allies a chance to step forward and stand in vigil, memorializing those who’ve died by anti-transgender violence. Please join us and show your support,” said ACR Health.

ACR Health is a not-for-profit, community-based organization providing an array of support services to individuals affected with HIV/AIDS and a wide range of chronic diseases with the goal of positive health outcomes. ACR Health also provides navigators to help individuals and businesses make informed health insurance decisions.

If you cannot attend the vigil and art show, then you have the option of attending ACR Health’s Livestream on Facebook.