ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday kicks off Advocacy Week across Syracuse and Onondaga County — bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS in Central New York.
Infection rates are going down, but AIDS hasn’t gone away. ACR Health will start in-person testing on Tuesday by appointment only.
They are continuing to find ways to adapt and keep patients safe during the pandemic.
“But it has been challenging. We’ve had to do things differently, but we’re doing it,” said ACR Health Executive Director Wil Murtaugh. “We’re considered essential, we’re open, we’re providing the services we normally do and they’re just being provided a little differently.”
The AIDS Walk this year will be done virtually on Sunday in order to keep everyone safe and to encourage social distancing.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘My heart is broken’: Lawmakers weigh in on protests across the nation
- ACR Health to host virtual AIDS Walk on Sunday
- Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure
- Fire Destroys Recreation Park playground early Monday morning in Binghamton
- Downtown Syracuse business struggling to recover after violent protests Saturday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App