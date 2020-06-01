ACR Health to host virtual AIDS Walk on Sunday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday kicks off Advocacy Week across Syracuse and Onondaga County — bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS in Central New York.

Infection rates are going down, but AIDS hasn’t gone away. ACR Health will start in-person testing on Tuesday by appointment only.

They are continuing to find ways to adapt and keep patients safe during the pandemic.

“But it has been challenging. We’ve had to do things differently, but we’re doing it,” said ACR Health Executive Director Wil Murtaugh. “We’re considered essential, we’re open, we’re providing the services we normally do and they’re just being provided a little differently.”

The AIDS Walk this year will be done virtually on Sunday in order to keep everyone safe and to encourage social distancing.