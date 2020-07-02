ACR Health to limit services, furlough 70 staff members

(WSYR-TV) — ACR Health announced on Wednesday that they are furloughing 70 staff members due to “lack of payment by New York State.”

The remaining staff will help maintain programs and services with limited operations including HIV, HepC and STD testing, syringe exchange and the on-site Medical Clinic, Health Home Care Management, medical support programs, insurance enrollment navigation and youth and family services.

According to a release from ACR Health, New York State has been unable to reimburse the company for several contracts since January of this year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has requested federal assistance, according to the statement, but over $1.6 million is currently owed to ACR Health for essential services delivered.

Wil Murtaugh, the executive director of ACR Health, said the following:

“This has been a heartbreaking process for our clients and our staff. We are helping people manage HIV, recover from substance use disorders, putting roofs over their heads and supporting LGBTQ youth and families. The solutions for one pandemic should not come at the expense of the progress we have made on another. We need immediate action by the state and federal government to resume full operations.”

According to ACR Health, 88 percent of their budget comes from New York State contracts and the New York State Department of Health.