Act F.A.S.T During American Stroke Month

May is American Stroke Month and while we are currently dealing with COVID-19, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in America.  Kristy Smorol, Communications Director at the local American Stroke Association stresses that if you think you or someone else is having a stroke it’s important to call 911 even during the health pandemic.    

If you think someone is having a stroke, think F.A.S.T. to spot signs and to know when to get help:  
– (F) Face drooping 
– (A) Arm weakness 
– (S) Speech difficulty 
– (T) Time to call 911 

To learn more you can visit stroke.org.

