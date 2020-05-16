Active meth lab found in backpack in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A backpack was found on a railroad bridge Saturday morning, and Ithaca Police later determined the backpack was an active meth lab.

According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to the 200 block of South Fulton St. to investigate a suspicious backpack at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a person walking in the area found the backpack.

After examining the backpack, officers determined it was an active one pot meth lab.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department. The tip line can be reached by calling 607-330-0000. You can also email the police a tip by clicking here.

