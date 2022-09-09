SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When he’s not on a movie set, Lou Ferrigno enjoys playing a supporting role by supporting people who are deaf and hard of hearing like him.

“They see what I’ve done, where I came from. That deaf people, hard of hearing can be good or better than most people. Because myself, I had to work harder than the average person to succeed. Because I didn’t want to take a step back and feel sorry for myself.” Lou Ferrigno, Incredible Hulk star

It’s something he’s had to navigate his whole life.

“Close to birth, I lost like 85% of my hearing. I had what you call nerve damage from an ear infection,” he said.

While he’s certainly persevered, he acknowledges the challenges.

“When I was very young, I remember being asked to be removed from a school because I didn’t hear the teacher well,” Ferrigno shared.

“WHOLE ME will assist by really giving a safe space to really develop and grow and give them a space to socialize and interact with other kids who are just like him,” said Heather Shaffer, Assistant Director of Programming at WHOLE ME, Inc.

The non profit helps people of all ages who are deaf. The staff could share with Ferrigno what they offer in Syracuse.

“We share a language, deaf identity. We have a community here,” said Cecelia Clark, the Youth Program Director at the non-profit.

Clark also lost her hearing as a child. She, like Ferrigno, has a cochlear implant, but she also chooses to use sign language. WHOLE ME helped her figure out how to be more of herself. While their journeys are different they share the same belief about this special community they’re part of.

“They can succeed no matter what,” Ferrigno said.

There’s no cost for the programs at WHOLE ME. They have fundraisers to help support what they do. There’s a golf tournament Saturday, September 10 in Marcellus.