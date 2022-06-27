(WSYR-TV) — Mary Mara, who worked in Hollywood for nearly 35 years, drowned in the St. Lawrence River Sunday, according to the New York State Police.

Mara, 61, was found in the river by Troopers, Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance around 8:10 a.m. at 33753 Old Farm Road in the Town of Cape Vincent.

According to a press release, State Police believe Mara drowned while swimming. The investigation is ongoing, and the body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Mara, who resided in Cape Vincent, was a Syracuse native. She graduated from Corcoran High School before heading to San Francisco State University and Yale.

From there, Mara went on to star in more than 20 movies and 40 television shows, including ER, Nash Bridges, Lost, West Wing and Ray Donovan.