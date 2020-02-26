Adam Sandler to perform at the KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Buffalo on April 25.

As part of the 100% Fresher Tour, the “Saturday Night Live” alumnus will perform at the KeyBank Center, along with a surprise guest.

Tickets go on sale February 28 at Noon, and can be purchased at Tickets.com or LiveNation.com. Prices range from $59.50 to $175.

The show starts at 8 p.m.