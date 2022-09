SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Comedian Adam Sandler will bring his act to Turning Stone on October 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards members Thursday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available to the public beginning Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

Sandler’s performance is in The Event Center.

This performance is for mature audiences over the age of 18.