OWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s Adam Weitsman was called out by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after complaints were made accusing Weisman’s metal shredding facilities of having no pollution controls.

On July 25, the EPA and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reached a settlement with Weitsman, who has to pay $400,000 after his companies Upstate Shredding, LLC and Weitsman Shredding, LLC in Owego, New York, allegedly violated the federal Clean Air Act.

The complaint claimed that Weitsman’s companies failed to install pollution controls on their metal shredding facility, which caused excess emissions of Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to the atmosphere. After looking into the complaint, the EPA found that Weitsman also failed to obtain federal and state air permits as required by law.

According to the EPA, Weitsman’s metal shredding companies are a big polluter of VOCs because when scrap material becomes hot, it can vaporize during shredding, and exposure to these VOCs may cause cancer, eye irritation, respiratory problems and damage to the nervous system.

In the proposed settlement, the companies not only have to pay the $400K as a penalty, but install additional technology to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals, primarily volatile organic compounds (VOCs), they release into the air.

The required pollution control equipment that Weitsman has to install will also reduce the formation of ground-level ozone, which can harm human health and the environment.

“Thanks to EPA’s action, people in Owego will breathe cleaner air and be safer from harmful pollution,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “This proposed settlement ensures that the company secures proper pollution controls at the facility and meets environmental requirements.”

The new technology will also prevent over 70 tons per year of VOCs from going into the air, according to the EPA.

The proposed consent decree, lodged with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.