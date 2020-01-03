Additional day added for Lights on the Lake

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is now offering a “Second Chance For a Second Chance” at Lights on the Lake.
Sunday was supposed to be the last day cars could roll through the attraction at Onondaga Lake Park, but the county is keeping it open for one more night to benefit a special cause in Central New York.
On Monday from 5 to 10 p.m., visitors can check out the two-mile long display for just $5 a car. All the money made will go straight to the Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville.
