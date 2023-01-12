UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has announced some fun Winter-themed train rides for New Yorkers to enjoy some new adventures.

Adirondack Railroad is offering two special themed train rides this Winter including the popular Cabin Fever Train and an Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train.

Cabin Fever Train Rides

Starting January 22, the Cabin Fever Train rides will commence with the first leaving Utica Union Station at 11:00 a.m., travel to Remsen and return by 1:00 p.m. At the Remsen Depot, passengers can chat with friends and family and enjoy a warm fire, hot chocolate and s’mores.

“This service is an opportunity for families and friends to get together and break away from the dreariness that often happens at this time of year,” said General Manager Frank Kobliski.

The Cabin Fever Train will also operate on January 28th, February 5th and 19th, March 4th and 25th, and April 2nd.

Valentine’s Day Dinner Train Rides

Then in February, the Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train will commence. This train ride is an opportunity for couples to celebrate in a special way while enjoying delicious meal.

On the Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train, guests will be given a complimentary drink upon arrival and a special menu, handcrafted by local chef Pat O’Connor, owner of Feasts and Festivities by O’Connor.

Once everyone’s on the train, it will depart Union Station in Utica at 6:00 p.m. going to Remsen Depot and returning by 9:00 p.m.

Chef O’Connor will help create a romantic and memorable experience for train goers and lovers. The menu selection can be made when tickets are purchased.

This service is offered on February 10th, 11th, and 14th.

“A change of scenery, even for a few hours, is a nice escape welcomed by last year’s passengers,” Mr. Kobliski added.” We hope you will come and enjoy yourselves.”

For tickets and more information go to Adirondack Railroad’s website.