Adirondack Railroad to offer specialty train experiences from Utica’s Union Station

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad will host multiple train ride events this winter for those looking to get out of the house and enjoy a roundtrip getaway.

The trains will leave Utica’s Union Station to the Remsen Depot and back.

Adirondack Railroad will offer a variety of trips, including ‘The Cabin Fever Limited-Time Experience,’ where passengers can enjoy a warm fire, hot chocolate, and s’mores. The event lasts for 3-hours total and begins at 11:00 a.m on January 23 and 29, February 6 and 20, and March 26.

Information on ticket pricing and more for the ‘Cabin Fever Limited-Time Experience’ can be found here.

“The Adirondack Railroad is pleased to be able to offer these unique, upscale dining trains to the Central New York area,” “We are also pleased to offer winter departures from Union Station for the first time in our 30 year history. We are always looking for ways to offer new experiences for our passengers,” says Justin Gonyo, general manager of the Adirondack Railroad.

If you’re looking for a romantic night out this Valentine’s Day, the Adirondack Railroad also offers ‘The Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train.’

This dinner train will run on February 11 and 12 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. out of Utica’s Union Station to Remsen Depot and back.

The romantic train ride will feature a hand-crafted menu from local chef Patrick O’Connor, owner of Feast & Festivities by O’Connor’s, and a complimentary drink.

Information on ticket pricing and more for ‘The Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train’ can be found here.

COVID compliance and mask-wearing will follow regulations in place. Contact the Adirondack Railroad at 1-800-819-2291 or visit their website for further information.