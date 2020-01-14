Adoptees allowed to get pre-adoption birth certificates

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Adoptees 18 years and older can now get a copy of their pre-adoption birth certificate.

The governor’s office said the new law, which went into effect on Monday, ensures all New Yorkers have the same right to information about their birth and biological parents.

Previously, birth certificates were sealed once an adoption was filed and required a court petition to unseal them.

The law will also allow lawful representatives or descendants of an adoptee to gain access to the birth certificate if the person has died.

